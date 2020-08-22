ALBANY -- Even as a light rain fell Saturday morning, by 9:30 local officials already had started an impressive collection of medication that was dropped off by citizens at the Dougherty County Health Department's South Slappey Boulevard location.
The drug take-back was part of a federal Opioid and Substance Misuse Response program funded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance's Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Program's statewide expansion and response. Public Health Analyst Phyllis Rolle said the drug take-back is part of a three-year local program primarily held to combat opioid and substance misuse.
"This is our first time sponsoring the take-back program; it's been done by Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful in the past, but with COVID (impacting the local agency) we thought it was a program we could take the lead on," Rolle said Saturday as she and staff members with the Department of Public Health, the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit, Phoebe’s Network of Trust, the Morehouse School of Medicine and Dougherty County EMS collected medicine -- no questions asked -- from local citizens.
Willie Munn and Bobby Delamar were among those citizens.
"We had a pile of prescription medicine we've been wanting to find some place to take, so when we heard about this we figured it was the perfect place," Munn said as he dropped off several bottles of medication. Added Delamar, "My wife and I were cleaning out our medicine cabinets, and we had lots of old prescription medication, some of her parents' and some of ours. This was just what we needed; it's a good thing for the community."
Officials with the drug unit said the drug take-back offers a safe way to dispose of old medications.
"We'll take these drugs -- and, as advertised, there are no questions asked," an ADDU officer, who requested that his name not be used in this article, said. "We don't try to look and see what kind of medications we get. We simply weigh them and incinerate them properly."
Additionally, the take-back included distribution of Narcan to anyone 18 and older. Also known as naloxone, the drug is a lifesaving antidote used in cases of opioid/narcotic overdose. The Narcan was handed out free of charge.
"This is an antidote for an opioid overdose, and by distributing it to the community, we might be able to spare vital minutes that could mean the difference in life or death for someone who has overdosed," Rolle said. "That's part of this three-year program, and we will have a supply that we will distribute free to the community. They can reach out to our office at (229) 352-4275, extension 6502."
Julie Miller, who was representing Phoebe’s Network of Trust and the Morehouse School of Medicine at the drug take-back, encouraged citizens to take advantage of the program.
"This is especially great for older citizens," she said. "They can take opportunities like this to clean out their medicine cabinets and get rid of old, and possibly dangerous, drugs."
ADDU officials said a drop box has been set up in the Dougherty County Courthouse for weekday drug collections, or citizens can coordinate with ADDU to get rid of older prescription medications.
