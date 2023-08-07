...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 111
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM
EDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Tuesday
morning through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on
relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 111
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM
EDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Tuesday
morning through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on
relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
The Dougherty County Library System's Northwest branch is one of several cooling stations that will be open this week for individuals seeking to get out of projected extreme hot weather.
ALBANY -- In response to the dangerously hot weather southwest Georgia continues to experience, city of Albany and Dougherty County officials announced Monday that cooling stations throughout the county would be open Monday-Friday.
Current weather reports indicate temperatures in the region are projected to exceed 100 degrees Monday through Friday, with heat indexes surpassing 110 degrees.