The Dougherty County Public Library System's Central branch in downtown Albany is one of several buildings being used as cooling-off stations Thursday and Friday as extreme heat pounds the city.

ALBANY – The city of Albany, with the assistance of Dougherty County officials, activated Operation Safe Place Thursday to give citizens a place to cool off during the day.

According to current weather reports, the heat index will reach dangerous temperatures over the next two days, and city and county officials would like to offer shelter from the heat to those who need it.

