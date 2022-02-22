ATLANTA — The water management council at Albany State University and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division are slated to receive more than $49 million, and the city of Albany will receive more than $12 million to help pay for its faltering sewage system as part of the $422 million in federal economic stimulus grants announced by Gov. Brian Kemp, state Sen. Freddie Powell Sims and Rep. Gerald Greene Tuesday.
The grants are part of Georgia’s share of $4.8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Southwest Georgia officials scored high in receiving funds for the area. More than $49 million was allocated to Albany State University and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to improve agricultural irrigation practices and provide better measures of protection and enhance resources for the area. Most of the management tools will be pilot projects for the Flint River Basin.
“This is a big win for southwest Georgia and our farming communities,” Greene said of the funding.
The city of Albany is set to receive $12,226,560 under the water and sewage allotments, taking a significant bite out of the $100 million-plus needed to fix a sewer system that has sections more than a century old.
“Working together for the good of our communities, Rep. Greene and I can return tax dollars to invest in our community,” Sims said.
Greene noted that rural Georgia cities like Bluffton, Dawson, Donalsonville, Leary, Richland and Shellman, all located in southwest Georgia, received funding, saving local taxpayers from footing the tremendous cost of water and sewer projects.
“Because we remain focused on protecting lives and livelihoods throughout the pandemic, Georgia is now in a position to make strategic, transformational investments in our state’s water and sewer infrastructure,” Kemp said.
Sims served on the committee to select finalist for the awards.
“Our governor is moving to safeguard our communities and secure Georgia’s resources for our future generations,” Greene said.
