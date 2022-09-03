city of albany.jpg

ALBANY – Recent changes have been made to a couple of the city of Albany's garbage roll-off sites. Extra garbage roll-off containers are located at various sites throughout the city. This service is to provide for the additional garbage being generated in the community as we continue to recover from the COVID pandemic.

These locations are meant strictly for residential household garbage and yard debris.

