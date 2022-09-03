ALBANY – Recent changes have been made to a couple of the city of Albany's garbage roll-off sites. Extra garbage roll-off containers are located at various sites throughout the city. This service is to provide for the additional garbage being generated in the community as we continue to recover from the COVID pandemic.
These locations are meant strictly for residential household garbage and yard debris.
Recent changes to roll-off sites:
• The roll-off at Avalon Park has been relocated to the end of Canal Street at the cul-de-sac.
• And the roll-off at the intersection of Patrol Drive and Rosser Lane has been relocated to the end of Mercantile Drive, near the cul-de-sac. Remember that all garbage should be placed inside the roll-off and nobody should place items around the container.
The following items are not meant to be placed in or around the container:
• Any debris generated from commercial businesses (i.e., contractors and landlords): Call Public Works Solid Waste for more information at (229) 302-1800;
• Tires: Call Public Works Solid Waste for more information at (229) 302-1800;
• Electronics: Contact Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful for Recycling at (229) 430-5257.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.