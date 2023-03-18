Albany City Manager meets career goal with promotion to top city position

Steven Carter

 Special Photo

ALBANY -- Officials with the city of Albany are warning commuters of a road closures that will take place starting Monday so that crews can make repairs.

Beginning Monday at 8 a.m., Weymouth Drive will be closed from Ashford Drive to East Doublegate Drive while crews replace a water valve. This road closure will not impact traffic heading east and west on Ashford Drive.