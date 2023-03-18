...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
ALBANY -- Officials with the city of Albany are warning commuters of a road closures that will take place starting Monday so that crews can make repairs.
Beginning Monday at 8 a.m., Weymouth Drive will be closed from Ashford Drive to East Doublegate Drive while crews replace a water valve. This road closure will not impact traffic heading east and west on Ashford Drive.
Construction is expected to last about two days. However, the closure will remain in place until work is complete.
