WASHINGTON – Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, D-Ga., the chairman of the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies, has announce that nine projects from Georgia’s Second Congressional District have been selected for a total of $18.7 million in funding from H.R. 2, the Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation (INVEST) in America Act.
“I would like to express my sincerest appreciation to the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee for all of their hard work in thoroughly reviewing these projects," Bishop said. "I would also like to extend my sincerest congratulations to the cities and townships that have projects selected for funding in their communities.
"The allocated funding will be used to implement projects that are necessary for our communities’ continued development and growth. Once completed, I firmly believe that these projects will help to encourage new economic development for the areas and enhance the overall transportation and infrastructure efficiency throughout middle and southwest Georgia.”
Projects selected include:
The city of Columbus: $7,360,000 for improvements to Brennan Road from Buena Vista Road to Cusseta Road. This project will widen Brennan Road from two to three lanes and will include the construction of sidewalks, multi-use trails, and streetscapes for pedestrian use. The project also will enhance the surrounding properties by providing streetscape amenities to include pedestrian lighting, trees, and other hardscape improvements.
The city of Macon: $2,600,000 for the Macon Transit Authority to purchase four fully electric paratransit vehicles and two electric transit vehicles. This will expand the city’s fleet of electric buses and improve transit options, including for those with disabilities.
The city of Albany: $368,791 for safety improvements at the intersection of North Westover Boulevard and Nottingham Way. The improvements will increase safety at this high-volume intersection in the heart of Albany.
The city of Albany: $349,295 to make improvements to SR 234 and Westover Boulevard near the Albany State University campus. This project will include adding a westbound right turn lane and a southbound left-turn lane.
The city of Albany: $2,509,319 to widen and realign the intersection of Sands Drive and Radium Springs. The improvements will include both pedestrian and bike facilities.
Randolph County: $2,405,280 for GDOT to replace the bridge on Pearl Street (SR 41) over Barge Creek. This bridge, which is 12 miles northeast of Cuthbert, has significant industrial truck traffic and is in need of replacement.
Taylor County: $1,608,000 for GDOT to replace the bridge on Ebenezer Road over Muckalee Creek. This bridge is in poor condition and is located two miles northwest of Reynolds.
Crisp County: $568,000 for GDOT to replace the local system bridge on Watson Road over Reedy Branch Tributary. This bridge is currently posted for load limits and is located six miles east of Arabi.
Talbot County: $984,000 for GDOT to replace the local system bridge on Gorman Road over CSX railroad. This bridge is located in the Talbotton city limits and is currently closed to all traffic.
The INVEST in America Act will allot $547 billion over five years in the nation’s infrastructure, including $343 billion for roads and bridges, $109 billion for metropolitan and rural transit, and $95 billion for passenger and freight rail. These investments will be issued in the form of funding for local projects that have community support. The projects were selected on a bipartisan basis, and nearly 67 percent of the Republican requests were chosen in part or in full.
