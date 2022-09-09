phoebe school 2.jpg
In a surprise move that caught most everyone a little off guard, the city of Albany issued permits to Phoebe Putney Health System Friday, giving the health system the go-ahead to start demolition and site preparation on a project that is expected to increase the number of nurses trained by Albany Technical College.

 Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher

System President/CEO Scott Steiner, who was away from the city when the permits were issued, said what he called an "improper appeal" by the city/county Historic Preservation Commission had jeopardized completion of the project in time to allow the first class to utilize the facility, dubbed "Living and Learning Community," starting in the fall of 2024.

