ALBANY -- In a surprise move that caught most everyone a little off guard, the city of Albany issued permits to Phoebe Putney Health System Friday, giving the health system the go-ahead to start demolition and site preparation on a project that is expected to increase the number of nurses trained by Albany Technical College.
System President/CEO Scott Steiner, who was away from the city when the permits were issued, said what he called an "improper appeal" by the city/county Historic Preservation Commission had jeopardized completion of the project in time to allow the first class to utilize the facility, dubbed "Living and Learning Community," starting in the fall of 2024.
"We were notified on Friday that the city was issuing the necessary permits to allow the Phoebe-Albany Technical College Living and Learning Community project to move forward based on the City Commission’s earlier unanimous decision to approve Certificates of Appropriateness," Steiner said in a statement. "The delay caused by the HPC’s improper appeal has already put the timeline of this vital project in jeopardy, and we cannot afford any additional delays. Therefore, we began work at the project site right away to ensure the community benefits from this innovative redevelopment and work force development project as soon as possible."
An official with the Historic Preservation Commission said the permits were signed "illegally" by the city and that the HPC planned to file an injunction to stop work on the project.
