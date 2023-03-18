...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
ALBANY – The Albany Department of Community and Economic Development will celebrate National Community Development Week and Fair Housing Month April 10-15. The week will bring national awareness to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME investment partnerships and the many benefits these programs bring to the city.
The theme for this year’s celebration is “Fair Housing and CDBG 365 -- Changing Lives and Transforming Communities.” Fair Housing and CDBG offer year-round services in the city of Albany. These services directly impact the lives of many families and, as a result, enhance the dynamics of the community.
DCED will kick off National Community Development Week with a proclamation on April 10 at the Government Center from noon-2 p.m. During this event, Mayor Bo Dorough will sign a proclamation supporting CDBG and HOME programs, and a joint proclamation with Lorenzo Heard, the Dougherty County Commission Chairman, to support Fair Housing Month.
During this week and month of celebration, Community and Economic Development also will have outreach opportunities, workshops and activities that will educate residents on how Fair Housing, CDBG and how both impact individuals in the community. There will be an essay contest for students in the fifth, eighth, and 12th grades. There also will be a tailgate cookout at Tift Park on April 15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information, contact Public Service Manager Orson D. Burton Jr. by email at oburton@albanyga.gov or by phone at (229) 483-7650.
