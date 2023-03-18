City of Albany announces road closure for section of Jefferson Street

ALBANY – The Albany Department of Community and Economic Development will celebrate National Community Development Week and Fair Housing Month April 10-15. The week will bring national awareness to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME investment partnerships and the many benefits these programs bring to the city.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Fair Housing and CDBG 365 -- Changing Lives and Transforming Communities.” Fair Housing and CDBG offer year-round services in the city of Albany. These services directly impact the lives of many families and, as a result, enhance the dynamics of the community.