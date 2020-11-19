ALBANY – The city of Albany has announced that the 30th annual Christmas season Celebration of Lights will be a virtual event.
"Celebration of Lights Virtual: Sounds of Christmas" pre-show and lighting of the city Christmas tree will be part of the holiday spectacular. The purpose of the events, city officials said, is to celebrate the Christmas season safely. Festivities will include a virtual appearance by Santa Claus, entertainment acts, the lighting of the Christmas tree and more.
"This year will be another great year that has been planned with wonderful surprises that the community will be able to enjoy virtually,” Downtown Manager Lequrica Gaskins said.
The 30th annual Celebration of Lights "Sounds of Christmas" pre-show and lighting of the Christmas Tree will stream virtually on local TV station WFXL's Facebook live from 5-6 p.m.
For more information on pre-show entertainment, volunteer opportunities, or city of Albany Christmas festivities, contact the downtown manager's office at (229) 483-7665 or (229) 302-1393.
