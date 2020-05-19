ALBANY -- Before Albany city commissioners started their close-up look at the city's proposed $290,293,549 Fiscal Year 2021 budget during their work session Tuesday morning, city Transportation Director David Hamilton gave them some good news that will impact use of budget funds.
Hamilton told commissioners the city's Transit Authority and the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport had received notices of intent to award funds through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act totaling just shy of $21 million.
City Manager Sharon Subadan said those funds would allow for a $13.7 million decrease in the 2020-21 budget's enterprise fund allocations.
"This funding will absolutely help us with our budget this year," Subadan said.
Hamilton told commissioners the city had received notice of intent to award $5,006,589 in CARES Act funding to its Transit authority and $15,930,908 to the regional airport located in the city.
The city has until June 7 to execute and certify the grants.
"The great thing about these awards is that we won't have to subsidize operation of Transit with local funds this fiscal year," Subadan said.
