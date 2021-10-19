ARLINGTON -- The city of Arlington’s municipal elections superintendent has called a hearing for Friday at 10 a.m. for the purpose of challenging the qualifications of candidate Mark George Jr.

The meeting will be held in the council’s meeting room at the Jimmy C. Harpe Building, located at 31 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The proposed agenda for the hearing includes 1) a call to order; 2) a qualifications challenge hearing for Mark George, Jr., 3) adjourn the meeting.

