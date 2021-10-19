featured City of Arlington plans election qualifications hearing From staff reports Oct 19, 2021 Oct 19, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARLINGTON -- The city of Arlington’s municipal elections superintendent has called a hearing for Friday at 10 a.m. for the purpose of challenging the qualifications of candidate Mark George Jr. arlingto right.jpg The city of Arlington’s municipal elections superintendent has called a hearing for Friday at 10 a.m. for the purpose of challenging the quali… The meeting will be held in the council’s meeting room at the Jimmy C. Harpe Building, located at 31 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.The proposed agenda for the hearing includes 1) a call to order; 2) a qualifications challenge hearing for Mark George, Jr., 3) adjourn the meeting. 