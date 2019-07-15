DAWSON — The city of Dawson has narrowed the list of candidates for its open city manager job to three finalists, officials with the city announced Monday.
A news release identifying the three candidates said:
“In accordance with the Georgia Open Records Act, O.C.G.A. 50-18-72(11), the city of Dawson announces that it has identified three finalists for the city manager position. The finalists are Diadra Powell (city of Americus finance director), James Woods of Dawson (former interim city manager) and Wayne Putnal (former Tifton finance director).”
The release also noted that any member of the public interested in viewing the application materials of the three candidates may view them at Dawson City Hall, 101 S. Main St., during regular business hours.
Barring some unforeseen circumstances, one of the three will replace Barney Parnicott, who was removed from the city manager’s office in November of last year after being arrested by the GBI and charged with one count of aggravated sodomy.