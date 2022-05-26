THOMASVILLE -- Thomasville has a history of joining forces to help others during times of need. Through a continued partnership with the Salvation Army, city of Thomasville Utilities would like to remind everyone about participating in Project SHARE.
Utilities customers have the opportunity to add a charitable donation to their monthly utility bill. Customers can contribute $1, $2, $5, or more per month, and the donation will be billed monthly on a participating customer’s utility bill. Collected funds will be provided to the Salvation Army to help those in our community that need basic necessities such as aid in paying for utilities, housing and prescription medications.
“The city of Thomasville is very proud to partner with the Salvation Army through Project SHARE,” Assistant City Manager Sheryl Sealy said. “This program provides our community with resources to assist with basic necessities during unforeseen circumstances and serves as the perfect example of neighbors helping neighbors.”
Customers who wish to contribute to the fund can sign up by calling the city of Thomasville’s Customer Care team at (229) 227-7001. Customers can also complete a Project SHARE contribution form online at Thomasville.org/ProjectShare.
“Our highest contributions to date have been in 2020 and 2021, which saw us collect over $24,000 to assist our community, many of whom were directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sealy said. “This is a perfect example of our community coming together to help others in need.”
Since 2010, city of Thomasville Utilities has collected more than $108,000 through Project SHARE.
Project SHARE began in 1985 as a statewide partnership between the Salvation Army and power companies in Georgia to provide emergency needs such as shelter, medical and utility payments. Money collected stays in the county from which it originates, so the donations go to work in the local community.
For more information about Project SHARE, contact the Salvation Army at (229) 226-3772.
Stacker compiled this list of songs of the summer from Billboard’s analysis of past years’ charts dating back to 1958. One hundred points were awarded to songs that charted at #1 for a week and one point to songs that charted at #100. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.