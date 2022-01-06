THOMASVILLE — CSX Transportation has notified the city of Thomasville of scheduled maintenance and repairs on multiple railroad crossings within the Thomasville city limits.
The railroad crossings at Shady Lane and on East Pinetree Boulevard between Metcalf Avenue and Garden Center Boulevard will be closed beginning Jan. 17. Additional crossings at Market Street, between Highway 84 and Metcalf Avenue, and Susie Way, between Highway 84 and Metcalf Avenue, will close beginning Jan. 19.
“According to the information provided to the city of Thomasville, multiple railroad crossings within our city limits will be temporarily closed,” Assistant City Manager Chris White said in a news release. “CSX expects the crossings to be closed for approximately three to five days. These dates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen conditions.”
The city will provide updates on this scheduled work as it is made available from CSX. Travelers in the area are encouraged to exercise caution while utilizing detours, be aware of potential traffic delays or select an alternate route.
For more information about the CSX maintenance and repairs, call the CSX Transportation Department at (229) 262-4394.
