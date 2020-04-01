THOMASVILLE – The city of Thomasville’s Water Treatment Plant was recently recognized by the Georgia Association of Water Professionals for operating with perfection during 2019. For this achievement, the Water Treatment Plant received a Platinum Award by the GAWP in recognition of a full year of meeting or exceeding compliance standards with all Safe Drinking Water Act requirements.
“It is an honor for our Water Treatment Plant to be recognized by the GAWP with the Platinum Award,” Chris White, the city of Thomasville's executive director of Public Utilities, said. “We are very fortunate to have a dedicated and highly trained staff in our water distribution and water departments.”
Each year the GAWP recognizes corporate and utility members for water facilities without permit violations for Maximum Contamination Levels or National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit or pretreatment violations during the preceding calendar year. This marks the third year that the city of Thomasville has earned the Platinum Award status after previously receiving the Gold Level recognition for five consecutive years.
“This award is not possible without the leadership of Stacey Thomas and Bob Reichert at our plant,” said White. “They pave the way for Thomasville Utilities’ commitment to provide our customers quality, safe and reliable drinking water.”
