THOMASVILLE – The city of Thomasville’s Water Treatment Plant was recently recognized by the Georgia Association of Water Professionals for operating with perfection during 2020. For this achievement, the Water Treatment Plant received a Platinum Award by GAWP in recognition of a full year of meeting or exceeding compliance standards with all Safe Drinking Water Act requirements.
“It is an honor for our Water Treatment Plant to be recognized by GAWP with the Platinum Award for the fourth year in a row,” city of Thomasville Executive Director of Public Utilities Chris White said in a news release. “This recognition speaks volumes about the consistency and dedication of the highly trained staff in our water distribution and water treatment departments.”
Each year GAWP recognizes corporate and utility members for water facilities without permit violations for Maximum Contamination Levels or National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit or pretreatment violations during the preceding calendar year. The city of Thomasville previously earned Gold Level Recognition for five consecutive years as a prerequisite to qualify to receive the Platinum award. The city has received the Platinum award for four consecutive years.
“The leadership of Stacey Thomas, Water Superintendent, and Bob Reichert, Water Treatment Supervisor, is second to none among water treatment professionals within the state of Georgia,” White said. “Their commitment to providing our customers quality, safe and reliable drinking water on a daily basis paves the way for the city to be recognized with such a prestigious distinction.”
