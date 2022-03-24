ALBANY — Are you one of those people who thinks they know all the ins and outs of local government? Now, you can find out for sure.
The city of Albany launched its Government 101 citizen information series on Monday, a six-week course that allows participants to interact with different city leaders and learn about their roles in the local government structure.
The initial cohort of Government 101 participants was open to city employees only.
Every Monday for the next five weeks, Government 101 participants will attend sessions hosted by different city leaders to learn about their departments and roles within the local government. Participants also will have the opportunity to ask questions and share a meal at the end of each session. Once the participants complete the six-week course, they will be presented a certificate of completion at an Albany City Commission meeting.
The goal of Government 101 is to give participants a chance to gain insight into how the local government operates while getting to know the leaders whose teams keep the city of Albany running. There are only 20 slots available for each six-week course to provide participants more of a one-on-one experience. Future sessions will be open to the public.
Registration for the first public cohort will open on April 25 at 10 a.m.
For more information, contact Krista Monk, the city of Albany’s Public Information Officer.
