"The City of Albany recently announced another effort to eliminate blight. Under this iteration of blight removal, city staff has been instructed to identify, litigate and eventually demolish vacant and largely abandoned houses. Regrettably, the city has embraced a process that does not distinguish between houses that should be demolished and those that can be saved, especially in the Historic District.
The actual method for selecting a particular blighted house for legal action remains a mystery. Furthermore, the city’s Code Enforcement division uses a very broad set of criteria to classify properties as blighted. But that plan does not consider the actual integrity of the structure nor its location. The entire process is conducted with a singular, very narrow purpose: to demolish as many houses as quickly as possible. Under this myopic directive, the city has recently obtained demolition permits on five houses located on Mercer Ave within the Historic District. But all of these houses are well-built and could be renovated into fine homes.
But by taking a narrow focus, the city completely ignores the potential importance of these and similar houses. The Mercer Avenue houses are near the Civil Rights Institute and the Harlem Business District. The five houses occupy most of the north side of a single block on Mercer. Their removal will leave the block largely vacant. Not only will the city have to continue to provide services to the remaining few houses along the street, but the city is also eliminating potential sources of tax revenue necessary to spread this burden (ergo higher taxes for all). If properly renovated, these houses could be used to repopulate and revitalize downtown and contribute to the city’s coffers.
It is difficult to imagine revitalizing downtown without permanent residents living there and in the surrounding neighborhoods. If the city’s goal is revitalization, the city must broaden the boundaries of downtown to encompass the Historic District. And the city must implement alternatives to random and unjustified demolitions. It’s about time for the city to meet with its stakeholders, partners, and residents to create a preservation plan -- before the Historic District is completely gone.
Charles "Bruce" Capps
Albany
