ALBANY – Albany State University President Marion Fedrick has announced an addition to her executive leadership team with the appointment of Angela Peters as Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs. The appointment is effective Aug. 5.
“It is my pleasure to welcome Dr. Peters to Albany State University. Her broad experience and leadership in Academic Affairs will greatly benefit the institution as we work to enhance the academic experience,” Fedrick said. “She joins us with over 25 years of higher education experience, bringing extensive knowledge in curricular reform, recruitment and retention, strategic partnerships, and community engagement. We look forward to her leadership of Academic Affairs and her many contributions to the success of ASU.”
Prior to her appointment, Peters served as vice provost for Academic Programs at Claflin University in Orangeburg, S.C., since 2013. Additionally, she has served as a professor and department chairwoman for the Department of Chemistry at Claflin. She has also served as executive director of the Louis Stokes South Carolina Alliance for Minority Participation and statewide coordinator for the Southeastern Consortium for Minorities, both at the University of South Carolina.
“I am honored and humbled to join the leadership team at ASU," Peters said. "In addition, I am excited to be a part of the continuing progress and the expansion of opportunities that lie ahead. I look forward to working with President Fedrick, faculty, staff, students, alumni and the Albany community.”
During her 18 years at Claflin University and throughout her career, Peters has a proven track record of excellence in leadership and performance. Among her accomplishments, she led efforts for early acceptance initiatives with Campbell University for doctoral and master’s level degrees, steered efforts for accelerated degree programs with University of South Carolina-Chemical Engineering, and guided the General Education curriculum reformation.
Peters earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemistry from Hampton University and a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of South Carolina, Columbia. She also received a certificate of completion from Harvard Universities Management Development Program.
Melanie Hatch, associate provost for Academic Affairs, will serve as the interim provost and vice president until Peters’ arrival. Hatch has extensive experience in higher education and previously served as provost at Middle Georgia State University in Macon. Among her other responsibilities, Hatch will continue to support the SACSCOC reaffirmation efforts, expand the graduate program offerings, and continue with the commitment to the Gateway to Completion and Momentum Approach projects.