TIFTON — Students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College who envision a career in the landscaping or horticulture industry can get a boost on their pathway to that field through a new ABAC Foundation scholarship from Coastal Greenery in Brunswick.
Deidre Martin, chief development officer at ABAC, said, “The spirit and purpose of the Coastal Greenery Scholarship is to provide support for a full-time student with an interest in the landscaping or horticulture field with preference to students majoring in environmental horticulture or agribusiness.”
Besides providing the annual scholarship, Coastal Greenery is serving as a sponsor for both the ABAC Turf Club and the ABAC Horticulture Club.
Coastal Greenery President Jeffrey Johns said he believes the new scholarship will pay off in future leaders in the horticulture industry.
“We appreciate ABAC welcoming our company with open arms,” Johns said. “Not only do we have the opportunity to partner with the professors, leaders, and students on a professional level, but we appreciate the friendships that come with it.
“ABAC is very strong in teaching students to become future leaders in the wide world of horticulture, and we are proud to be a partner helping for continued success in their careers.”
Mark Kistler, dean of the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources at ABAC, said the new partnership will reap long-term dividends for ABAC students.
“We are grateful to our new partnership with Coastal Greenery,” Kistler said. “The student scholarship and support to both our Horticulture Club and Turf Club is very appreciated. We hope this partnership evolves into student internship and employment opportunities.”
Established in 1994, Coastal Greenery Inc., began leading the market in providing the finest in landscape management services to the Golden Isles. Although the company grows with the passing of each year, Coastal Greenery always has kept quality work and relationships as the cornerstone of the business.
Johns said Coastal Greenery provides a “proactive approach to landscape maintenance."
“Our experienced team of landscape professionals provides a full-service landscape maintenance program for commercial and office parks, homeowner associations and condominiums, industrial sites, historic properties, county and city properties, and hospitals and senior care centers,” he said.
The Coastal Greenery ABAC Scholarship will be awarded for the first time during the 2022 fall semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.