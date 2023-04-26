fitzgerald.jpg

Col. Michael J. Fitzgerald

 Special Photo

ALBANY – Col. Michael J. Fitzgerald, the commanding officer at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany, will serve as keynote speaker as Albany Technical College holds its commencement ceremony celebrating the accomplishments of graduates for spring 2023 Thursday at 7 p.m. at the James H. Gray Civic Center.

Candidates for technical certificates of credit, diplomas, associate's degrees and high school equivalencies will be recognized for their accomplishments. 

