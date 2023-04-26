ALBANY – Col. Michael J. Fitzgerald, the commanding officer at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany, will serve as keynote speaker as Albany Technical College holds its commencement ceremony celebrating the accomplishments of graduates for spring 2023 Thursday at 7 p.m. at the James H. Gray Civic Center.
Candidates for technical certificates of credit, diplomas, associate's degrees and high school equivalencies will be recognized for their accomplishments.
The spring 2023 ATC commencement is scheduled to be rebroadcast:
-- Saturday, Mediacom Channel 19, ASU-TV at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.
-- Sunday, Mediacom Channel 19, ASU TV at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.
-- Tuesday, Mediacom Channel 19, ASU TV at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.
-- May 4, Mediacom Channel 19, ASU TV at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.
-- May 6, 2023, 92.7 FM ASU Rams Radio at 11 AM (Keynote speaker only)
“We are excited to announce that ATC has a total graduating class of 628 students with an overall sum of awards totaling 934 for the spring 2023 commencement," Albany Tech Registrar Kennosha Hawkins said in a news release. "This includes technical certificates of credit, diplomas, and/or associate's degrees."
Albany Technical College President Emmett Griswold said, "Acknowledging our students' accomplishments is of utmost significance. Their perseverance and diligence have brought them to this milestone, and they are well on their way to realizing their aspirations. Equipped with the finest education, our graduates are poised to make a meaningful impact in the community."
Fitzgerald received his commission in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1996 as a ground supply officer. His first assignment was to Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany. In 1999, he reported to 3rd Transportation Support Battalion as the maintenance company executive officer/maintenance management officer.
In 2000, he was deployed as the operations officer for Combat Service Support Detachment-34 in support of Exercise Cobra Gold. Upon return from deployment, he became the unit supply officer and executive officer for CSSD-39 Air Contingency. Fitzgerald then received orders to 1st Tank Battalion, 1st Marine Division, where the unit participated in Operation Iraqi Freedom in the “March-Up to Baghdad.”
From 2004 to 2005, he attended Marine Corps University’s Expeditionary Warfare School in Quantico, Va. Upon graduation, Fitzgerald transferred to Marine Corps Tactical Support Systems Activity to act as the supply management unit officer-in-charge and supply officer. In summer of 2008, he reported to 2nd Supply Battalion to be the operations officer for the unit’s deployment to Iraq. The battalion deployed in 2009 to Iraq to retrograde the Marines Corps’ intermediate level supply and maintenance capabilities along with equipment supporting the Iraqi Theater.
He became the supply company commander upon the unit’s return from deployment.
In the fall of 2010, he reported to Marine Corps University’s Command and Staff College where he received a master’s degree. After school, he transferred to Combat Logistics Regiment-17 as an operations officer. In 2012, he took command of the 1st Supply Battalion for two years. Upon relinquishing command, he immediately deployed to Afghanistan as the executive officer for Redeployment and Retrograde in support of Reset and Reconstitution Operations Group effectively returning or disposing all Marine Corps equipment back to the United States during 2014.
Upon return from the deployment, he became the deputy G4 for 1st Marine Logistics Group and was selected to attend Top Level School. In 2015, he reported to National Defense University, Eisenhower School, earning a master’s degree. Fitzgerald received orders to Marine Corps Special Operations Command, to be the G8, future requirements branch head, in the summer of 2016.
He has a bachelor of arts degree in communications from the State University of New York at Cortland, a master’s degree in military studies from Marine Corps University and another master’s degree from National Defense University, Eisenhower School, in national resource strategy.
Fitzgerald assumed command of MCLB-Albany on July 1, 2020.
