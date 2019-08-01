ALBANY -- Efforts by partners Glenn Delk and Allen Hughes to bring what they say will be a higher-quality education to students in Albany paid off this week when the Georgia Charter Schools Commission approved the pair's New Schools Georgia Inc.'s application to open Collegiate Academy of Albany.
The new, independent, tuition-free charter school will open in August 2020 and serve up to 376 students in grades K-3 on a first-come, first-served basis. No admissions testing will be required.
Plans are, Hughes said, to grow the Collegiate Academy of Albany by one grade a year until the school reaches a capacity of 1,450 students in grades K-12.
"Collegiate Academy of Albany will offer Albany-area families a high-quality education, preparing Albany's children to compete and succeed in the 21st-century economy," Hughes said in a press release announcing the charter approval.
Delk, meanwhile, was in Albany Thursday, scouting locations for the school.
"I looked at a couple of sites today, and right now we have three pretty good options," Delk said while on his way back to Atlanta. "Any of the locations we've focused on would work for what we want. We'll have some of the folks from (Collegiate Academy of Albany education network) SABIS come down with us in a couple of weeks to look the sites over. We'll make a decision on one shortly after that and start getting it ready for the next school year."
When the local charter school opens, it will become part of the SABIS Network, a global network of schools backed by a 134-year tradition of educational excellence. SABIS Network schools implement an integrated, comprehensive K-12 program that uses dynamic materials, proven methods and the latest technology to deliver results.
"Sabis has been proven to deliver results in educating a wide variety of students from all around the world," Hughes said. "We feel very comfortable in their ability to add Collegiate Academy of Albany to their list of successful schools."
Delk noted that the SABIS Network includes "70,000 students in more than 20 countries on five continents."
"They'll come here ready to go," Delk said. "They don't have to reinvent the wheel. They've been doing this for 134 years, and their methods work."
SABIS Director of U.S. Business Development Jose Afonso, said the network is excited to add the Albany charter school.
"We are especially happy to bring a world-class, college-preparatory program to Albany's families and students who will benefit from access to the same academic program offered in cities such as Phoenix, Ariz.; Frankfurt, Germany; Cairo, Egypt, and Dubai, UAE," Afonso said.
Delk said New Schools Georgia Inc. is working with a Texas-based charter school system to bring a school to Atlanta next year as well.
"The way our plan is structured, we won't actually operate the schools," Delk said. "Once we get formal approval, we hope to open the school in Atlanta at the same time we do the one in Albany. The Texas group is looking to replicate what they're already doing at the Atlanta school, so the approval process shouldn't be too difficult.
"If things go as planned, we'll be looking to open two or three new schools a year after that."
Collegiate Academy of Albany will open registration for students in grades K-3 starting Oct. 1. Parents can visit the school's website (https://caalbany.sabis.net) to submit the enrollment application. Updates and news will be available on the academy's Facebook page. Teachers and staff interested in applying for openings can visit the school's website for job descriptions and available positions.
"We hope to have the school leader chosen by the first of the year," Delk said. "Then we'll start hiring staff. We'll hold several open houses for the public to come out and see what we're doing."