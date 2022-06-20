MOULTRIE — Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently cut the ribbon on its new Geropsychiatry Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit (BHU). The focus of this new service line is to provide short-term intensive treatment for elderly patients who suffer from acute psychiatric disorders, cognitive impairment, and age-related physiological disabilities.
Patients who are admitted will benefit from a comprehensive line of treatments offered in the BHU, such as extensive evaluation and assessment, individual treatment planning, individual and family therapy, group therapy (occupational and activity), medication management, discharge planning, outreach and referral for aftercare, and family and caregiver support.
The unit, which is located on the second floor of the hospital, houses 10 beds, four semi-private and two private. It will largely serve the 55-plus population and aims to help patients regain and maintain their optimal level of health. More specifically, this unit will benefit patients who suffer from depression, anxiety, grief, coping challenges or emotional disturbances.
“Over the past several years, it has become evident that this service is greatly needed for our community,” Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney said. “Until now, patients with geriatric psychiatry needs had to transfer to neighboring facilities to receive the necessary level of care. Now, patients in our community have the option to stay right here in their hometown and still receive the same exceptional care.”
The need for increased access to mental health services in rural areas, coupled with increasing numbers of the geriatric population, have been major driving forces for the implementation of these services. According to the National Institutes of Health, the 65-plus population is projected to almost double by 2050, growing from 48 million to 88 million.
This new unit is one of several recent additions to Colquitt Regional’s psychiatry services. In 2020, Sterling Physician Group added its first psychiatrist to its medical staff. In 2021, the hospital opened an intensive outpatient program, Sterling Group Senior Wellness, that focuses on providing treatment in a group setting to adults who are experiencing depression, anxiety and emotional problems, among others. On June 14, Georgia South Graduate Medical Education welcomed its first set of psychiatry residents and will train them to become independent psychiatrists over the next four years, in hopes of creating a new pipeline of mental health physicians for the region.
“We are constantly evaluating our services and how we can continue meeting the needs of our patients and community members,” Hospital Authority Chairman Richard E. Turner Jr. said in a news release. “With the addition of these psychiatric service lines, we are able to provide a greater continuum of care, ranging from acute inpatient care and intensive outpatient treatment to follow-ups with Dr. (Teron) Verma and his staff.”
Colquitt Regional’s BHU is led by Verma, who serves as medical director, and Director of Behavior Health RN Melissia Bennett.
The BHU was made possible through the support of 2021 Georgia HEART tax credit donations and several signature naming donations to Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation. This includes a donation of $250,000 by Colquitt Regional employees, a $110,000 gift by the Colquitt Regional Volunteers, and a generous donation of $25,000 by Mr. and Mrs. Victor Beadles.
For more information, contact Melissia Bennett at (229) 891-9194.
