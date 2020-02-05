ALBANY -- Community Capital Bancshares Inc. announced its results for the fourth quarter of 2019 for Albany recently.
Quarter and year-end highlights include:
-- Net income declined 31% in 4Q '19 compared to 4Q '18 due to non-recurring computer conversion charges in 4Q '19. Net income was up 16.9% for all 2019;
-- Net revenue grew 11.2% compared to 4Q '18 and 12.2% for the year;
-- Non-interest income for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to 4Q '18 and up 9.7% for the year;
-- Average loans increased 9.2% compared to 4Q '18 and 11.5% for the year;
-- Average deposits grew 5.7% compared to 4Q '18 and 4.8% for the year;
-- Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits were up 25.6% compared to 4Q '18 and 24.4% for the year;
-- Asset quality remained strong with a 1.16% allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans Dec. 31. A provision for loan losses of $90,000 was added in 3Q '19 to support loan growth;
-- Diluted earnings per share for 2019 increased 16.4% to $1.18;
-- Fully diluted book value per share was $12.87 at year-end, up 7.7% from Dec. 31, 2018.
AB&T’s trend of growing net income and earnings per share continued throughout 2019. Net income for the year climbed 16.9% to $1.453 million and resulted in fully diluted earnings per share of $1.18, up from $1.01 in 2018. This improvement in net income was accomplished even as the bank absorbed about $266,000 in non-recurring charges related to converting to a new core processing system in November 2019.
For 2019, average loans were up 11.5% compared to 2018, and average deposits grew 4.8%. In addition, the change in deposit mix, as evidenced by 24.4% growth in average non-interest-bearing demand deposits during the year helped hold down funding costs and improve net interest income.
The bank’s asset quality also remained strong in 4Q '19, with non-performing assets as a percent of total assets standing at only 0.43% and the bank’s allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans at 1.16%. Non-performing assets included one loan that represented the bulk of the total. Repayment of the loan, including interest and fees, is expected in 1Q '20.
As previously reported, in 3Q '19 the bank had added $90,000 to the allowance for loan losses to support overall loan growth.
Also, in 2019, bank capital continued to grow, with the Tier 1 leverage ratio improving to 8.92%, up from 8.47% at year-end 2018, and the total capital ratio climbing to 11.80%, up from 11.11% at year-end 2018.
As of Dec. 31, 2019, the bank reported fully diluted book value per share of $12.87.
AB&T continued on its path toward providing superior financial returns to shareholders throughout 2019, while also adhering to our commitment to operational excellence. Our talented and dedicated bankers once again showed how marrying our financial products and services with a deep understanding our clients and community will remain a winning strategy.
At AB&T, all our efforts will continue to be focused on realizing our vision of becoming the gold standard of community banking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.