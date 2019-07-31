ALBANY -- Community Capital Bancshares Inc. has announced results for the second quarter of 2019.
Highlights include:
-- Net income was up 51.1 percent for the quarter compared to the second quarter of 2018 and up 46.7 percent for the first two quarters of the year, compared to the same period in 2018;
-- Net revenue grew 16.8 percent for the quarter compared to 2018 and 13.8 percent for the first two quarters;
-- Non-interest income for the quarter was up 25.1 percent compared to 2018, 12.7 percent for the first two quarters;
-- Average loans increased 12.9 percent compared to 2018, 12.7 percent for the first two quarters;
-- Average deposits increased 2.7 percent for the quarter, and average non-interest-bearing demand deposits were up 27.5 percent during the period;
-- The bank's average assets increased 5.2 percent compared to last year's second quarter;
-- Allowance for loan losses as a percent of the total loans was 1.15 percent during the quarter;
-- Average stockholders' equity for the quarter increased 10.7 percent over last year's second quarter;
-- Diluted earnings per share increased to 33 cents for the second quarter and 63 cents for the first half of 2019, up 51.1 percent and 46.7 percent;
-- Fully diluted book value per share stood at $12.51 at the quarter's end, an increase of 10.3 percent from second quarter 2018.