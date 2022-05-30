ALBANY — The Board of Directors of AB&T’s parent company, Community Capital Bancshares Inc., announced payment of a 30-cent dividend for each share of common stock held, following the bank’s solid 2021 performance, at the board's annual shareholder meeting at the bank’s main office on Meredyth Drive.
“That the company resumes a payment of dividends to its shareholders reinforces the strength, stability and sustainability of the bank,” AB&T CEO Perry Revell said. “Our people are a force for good. Each day they deliver customized solutions while building long-term client relationships, which translates into a return to our shareholders. Our team has courage, strength, integrity, and exceptional capabilities that ensure our success not just today, but well into the future. Their spirit and our collective pursuit of the gold standard solidifies our position as this community’s enduring financial partner.
“We’re grateful, truly, to share that success with our shareholders.”
The dividend will be paid to all shareholders of record as of May 31 on July 5 of this year.
In 1979, the average annual total cost of attending college—including tuition, fees, room, and board—for full-time undergraduates was $9,307 (in constant 2019-2020 dollars). By 2019, this rate had nearly tripled, to more than $25,000. Currently, the average amount of debt a college graduate … Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.