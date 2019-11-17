I use the Flint River Walk most weekends, where I see a diverse and appreciative community of trail users. I have two points to make in light of recent reports and commentary.
First, the trail is clean and far from trash-laden. I and others did haul out epic quantities of trash from this area during the recent Flint River cleanup, but the bulk of it originated off-trail and either pre-dated trail establishment or was deposited by street run-off.
Second, it is true that dense vegetation has grown up on either side of the trail, and that river views and air circulation would be enhanced by removing some of it. This might be accomplished by trimming, as a recent letter writer suggested, but prescribed fire should be considered as an alternative. Properly applied, prescribed fire is a safe, economical, and effective vegetation treatment that can help maintain the luster of this jewel in the crown of downtown Albany.
Seth Bigelow
Leesburg