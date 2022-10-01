Southern Regional Technical College student Brittany Washington (in car) receives a flu shot from Southwest Health Department RN Jennifer Wages during Albany Area Primary Health Care's Drive-Thru Community Resource & Health Fair at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds in Albany Saturday morning.
Southern Regional Technical College student Brittany Washington (in car) receives a flu shot from Southwest Health Department RN Jennifer Wages during Albany Area Primary Health Care's Drive-Thru Community Resource & Health Fair at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds in Albany Saturday morning.
ALBANY -- Less than an hour into the three-hour Albany Area Primary Health Care Drive-Thru Community Resource & Health Fair at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds Saturday morning, officials said staff and volunteers on hand had already surpassed 100 screenings. And the cars were still coming.
"We're tracking where we hoped to be," AAPHC Marketing Director Brandy Church said as staff waved cars through the maze of screening sites at the fairgrounds on a brisk Saturday morning. "This has become an important part of our mission to deliver high-quality health care to all citizens in our coverage area. We've found that this taking-it-out-of-the-office element offers us an opportunity to provide important screenings for people who don't usually come into doctors' offices."
There were about as many reasons for being at the health fair as there were participants.
"I have to get a flu shot for school, for Southern Regional Technical College," student Brittany Washington said just before Southwest Health Department RN Jennifer Wages administered the shot. "This was a great opportunity for me to do that. This is really a good thing that (AAPHS does)."
Cars moved briskly through appropriate lines to receive screenings for HIV, blood sugar levels and blood pressure. Flu and COVID vaccines also were administered.
"Our goal has always been to make sure everyone in our community is healthy," AAPHC LPN Janet Anderson said. "We've found over the years a lot of people who don't go regularly to doctors' offices are willing to come here. Yes, it's free, but there's also a certain feeling of security about not having to get out of your car."
Albany Area Primary Health Care opened in 1979 to provide primary care services to the southwest Georgia community. Forty years and 28 locations later, AAPHC offers a wide array of services to meet the needs of the community. AAPHC is one of the largest medical groups in southwest Georgia and one of the state’s largest Community Health Centers. The Drive-Thru Health Fair is just one of the major health care events that the group hosts each year for patients and community members in 10 southwest Georgia counties.
"The health fair is for everyone, and we see a lot of our regular patients come through each year," Church said. "They're able to get some of the screenings maybe they don't get on the regular.
"If we find any issues on the screenings, we give the individuals calls so that they can schedule a follow-up. If anyone tests positive for HIV, we call them in immediately."
Saturday's Drive-Thru Community Resource & Health Fair was AAPHC's ninth.
