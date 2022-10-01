ALBANY -- Less than an hour into the three-hour Albany Area Primary Health Care Drive-Thru Community Resource & Health Fair at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds Saturday morning, officials said staff and volunteers on hand had already surpassed 100 screenings. And the cars were still coming.

"We're tracking where we hoped to be," AAPHC Marketing Director Brandy Church said as staff waved cars through the maze of screening sites at the fairgrounds on a brisk Saturday morning. "This has become an important part of our mission to deliver high-quality health care to all citizens in our coverage area. We've found that this taking-it-out-of-the-office element offers us an opportunity to provide important screenings for people who don't usually come into doctors' offices."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.