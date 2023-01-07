ainesworth.jpg

Michael Ainsworth

ADEL -- Concerned Citizens of Cook County (4C), represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center, has reached a settlement agreement with Spectrum Energy Georgia LLC in the operation of a proposed wood pellet plant in Adel.

"We congratulate the concerned citizens in Adel who took an important step forward for public health and local democracy with this agreement," Adam Colette of Dogwood Alliance said in a news release. "At the same time, there are no regulations or policies in the state that stop forest destruction or destructive climate impacts of the wood pellet industry, and so this remains a travesty of justice for the state."

