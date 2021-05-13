TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Mark Wool, the warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Fla., office, has a suggestion for southwest Georgians marveling over the unseasonably cool weather that's moved into the area.
"I'd say enjoy it while you can," Wool said Thursday as the 11 a.m. temperature in Albany was at a pleasantly cool 55 degrees.
"We've had a lot of fronts move through the Albany area this spring, and that's brought a good bit of rain and cooler temperatures to keep the humidity down," Wool said. "But this is not something the region can count on. In fact, the long-range forecast for your area is for a hotter-than-normal summer."
After a brief period of showers moved through the area Wednesday, southwest Georgians saw an immediate and significant drop in temperature. Overnight lows reached the low-50s, well below typical springtime lows in the low-60s, according to Wool.
"You're not really getting close to record lows," the meteorologist said. "That would be 42 degrees. So the low-50s are not challenging records, but it is very unusual for this time of year. With highs in the 60s and low-70s, you're also seeing some atypical but pleasant highs. Again, enjoy it while you can.
"People are speculating that we're having a very cool spring, but the fact is the average temperature is only six-tenths of a degree above normal. We've had some cool days after rains, but we've had some really hot days, too."
Wool said southwest Georgians can expect to see lows remaining in the 50s for the next two or three nights before temperatures return to more normal levels.
