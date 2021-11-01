ALBANY — The stunning increase in costs for running national and statewide election campaigns has apparently started to trickle its way down to local elections, at least for a couple of candidates.
Ward II Albany City Commission candidate Jalen Johnson has received more than $24,500 in contributions in his bid to claim the commission seat being vacated by businessman Matt Fuller. According to October campaign finance reports filed by candidates, Johnson’s haul is more than the other eight candidates in the three races combined.
Ward V candidate Colette Jenkins is a distant second in campaign donations with $6,346 collected, according to reports filed by the candidates.
Johnson’s financial report shows he has spent $18,129.05 of the $24,529.31 he collected from donors. Among the big donors contributing to Johnson’s campaign have been Teresa Russell with Air Pro Heating & Cooling ($2,800), Brandon Tatum ($2,800), Kaleb Sanders and James Tritt ($1,000 each). Johnson also had an $800 donation and eight $500 contributions.
Jenkins received a $2,000 contribution from Adrian Jenkins with A.E. Jenkins Photography, $1,200 from retiree Ann Roberts and $1,000 from Lorenzo Heard, pastor of Greater Second Mount Olive Church.
Johnson’s Ward II opponents, former commissioner Bobby Coleman and businessman Adam Inyang, have collected $1,000 and $1,625, respectively, according to their reports. Coleman’s funding came from two $500 donations, one from Willie J. Washington and one from the candidate himself. Inyang’s donations are generally smaller, with $200 and $275 contributions by his father, Ufot Inyang, the largest he’s collected.
In the Ward V race, incumbent Bob Langstaff’s report shows only a loan of $849 the candidate made to his campaign, while challenger Ryshari Burley’s report showed no contributions.
In the Ward III race, challengers Daa’iyah Salaam and Vilnis Gaines each has collected almost double the contributions listed by incumbent B.J. Fletcher on her financial report. Salaam has collected $3,392.69 in donations and Gaines $3,197.28. Fletcher’s report shows donations of $1,750.
Salaam’s report showed donations of $850 from Helen Barber Shop and $500 from Francys Johnson, while Gaines’ contributions included $500 each from Theodus Drake and JMR Home Care LLC. Fletcher’s report includes $500 donations from Jeff Lanier and B&J Carr.
Candidates will be required to submit a complete accounting of campaign donations and expenditures shortly after the election Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.