TIFTON -- Cotton and peanut farmers and industry personnel are invited to the University of Georgia Cotton and Peanut Research Field Day on Sept. 4 on the UGA Tifton campus.
Members of the UGA cotton and peanut teams will talk about ongoing research at two UGA research farms, as well as provide insight for growers on what they can expect for the next growing season.
The Field Day will start at 8 a.m. at the Lang Farm at 276 Rigdon Aultman Road in Tifton. Field Day attendees will also visit the Gibbs Farm at 226 William Gibbs Road in Tifton, before returning to the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center for lunch and a short inside program.
The Field Day is a free event, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP to Jeannie Evans at (229) 386-3006 or jevans12@uga.edu to provide an accurate count for lunch.
UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences cotton and peanut specialists, including physiologists, plant pathologists, entomologists, agronomists, irrigation experts and plant breeders, conduct research at UGA-Tifton aimed at improving Georgia’s top two row crops. Cotton and peanuts account for nearly two-thirds of Georgia’s row crop production. The UGA specialists will present their latest research findings at the Field Day.
“This Field Day gives us an opportunity to share with producers in the industry some of the newest research that we’re doing with cotton and peanuts, Jared Whitaker, UGA Cooperative Extension cotton agronomist, said. "It allows us to get into a field setting and actually put our hands on certain things, see what’s happening and talk about it together."
Georgia’s cotton farmers hope this year’s crop will rebound after being decimated by Hurricane Michael in early October 2018. According to estimates from UGA Extension agents and agricultural economists, there were between $550 million and $600 million in direct losses, along with an additional $74 million in agriculture sector losses.
Georgia’s peanut crop fared better but did suffer between $10 million and $20 million in direct losses.
“The Cotton and Peanut Research Field Day provides a perfect opportunity for growers to provide feedback on future research projects based on issues they are having on their farms,” UGA Extension peanut agronomist Scott Monfort said.
For more information about Georgia’s cotton production, see http://www.ugacotton.com.