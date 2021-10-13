ALBANY -- The senior center without walls program is a congregate nutrition program offering meals and activities in a community setting rather than in a traditional senior center facility. The program’s purpose is to provide nutritious meals to seniors along with social interaction opportunities, education and activities. Participation is determined based on the number of meals served, not activities attended.
The Sowega Council on Aging administers the senior center without walls program and has significantly increased meal service to seniors throughout the region since switching to this model in April 2020. The program has tripled the involvement rate compared to the traditional senior center setting, translating into more than 1,000 more participants. As is, the program exceeds all standards required by the Division of Aging Services.
However, as an Area Agency on Aging, we recognize the importance of local, in-person activities for seniors that can help reduce social isolation, depression and improve overall health. For this reason, we are extending a one-time mini-grant opportunity for interested applicants to help fund local in-person activities.
We are excited to announce that we have received permission from the Division of Aging Services to administer mini-grants for in-person senior recreation for the remainder of SFY 2022. Visit our website for details on eligibility, objectives and more.
