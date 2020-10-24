LEESBURG -- How one interprets the latest news in the ongoing efforts to settle a matter between Surgical Development Partners of Austin Enterprises LLC and one of its principles, Eddie Alexander of Nashville, Tenn., and the United States Department of Justice in the matter of Lakeway Regional Medical Center near Austin, Texas, depends, it appears, on which "side" one has chosen.
But why this latest development matters in southwest Georgia is not in question: It has an impact on the what now appears to be less certain future of the proposed Lee County Medical Center here.
The DOJ, on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, reached a settlement with Surgical Development Partners, Alexander, who helped secure the certificate of need that apparently paved the way for the Lee County Medical Center to be built on a former golf course in Lee County, and his fellow board members, Frank Sossi and John Prater, last month that clears up a long-pending fraud suit brought against the defendants.
LRMC agreed to pay the United States $13,580,822.79 in an electronic funds transfer pursuant to written instructions to be provided by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas. Alexander, Sossi and Prater agreed to jointly pay to the United States $1,800,000 under the same requirements.
And while Alexander said in a phone interview this week that settlement of the case is the "culmination of four years of fighting with DOJ" and that it "just made sense at this time," detractors in southwest Georgia say the ruling is evidence of ongoing fraudulent practices by Alexander as he's put together other planned health care facilities across the country like the one proposed in Lee County.
Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas, who said he and others in the county who opposed the construction of a hospital in Lee County did so because of the expected "financial repercussions for our area and our region," said the latest ruling shows that Lee County officials did not do an adequate job in vetting their partners while planning the proposed $130 million medical center.
"I'm saddened that greater diligence was not put into the evaluating and vetting of folks that are trying to sell their snake oil in southwest Georgia," Cohilas said. "If they had, it would have revealed the history of devastation that this group has left. My concern all along has been the financial shape that (the proposed project) would leave in our region.
"It's certainly my hope that the fractures and division caused during this encounter could be healed. I wish Lee County the best; I want Lee County to do well. Lee County doing well helps Dougherty County and this entire region. But we're talking about fraud here. The taxpayers -- you and I -- are paying for (the losses on Alexander's companies' projects)."
Some who have opposed the plan to build a hospital in Lee County said the latest action by DOJ leaves Alexander and his company open to criminal charges. The usually unflappable Alexander said such charges were, "being blunt, pure b---s---."
"Look, what this is is the end of this case that's been going on for years," Alexander said. "We were being sued for an outrageous sum, some $300 million-ish ($368,911,842.14), and our board did the math and decided enough was enough. We settled for about 4% of that. We've been worrying about this matter for months, and we decided as a board that it was time to put it behind us and move on."
Told that some detractors in southwest Georgia indicated Alexander and his company could still face indictments from the Lakeway Regional Medical Center ruling, the businessman reacted angrily.
"This has always been a civil investigation, never a criminal one," he said. "We didn't do anything wrong. We just were caught up in something we had no control over, and it made sense for us to settle this and put it behind us."
Asked how the ruling impacts the future of the Lee County Medical Center, Alexander said it did not.
"We've completed the drawings and have a contractor in place," he said. "The financing is in place; we could literally access it tomorrow. We're close. We just are continuing to look for a Georgia-based health care system to partner with. The reason we haven't been able to get one is because of Phoebe (Putney Health System). They just don't play fair.
"Certainly COVID has curtailed things, but we've had some good conversations lately. Lining up a health care partner would make me feel better, though."
Phoebe Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner said Phoebe had done nothing to stand in the way of the Lee hospital moving forward.
"What concerns us is that (the Lee Medical Center) is not being held to the rules," Steiner said. "There are certain requirements that they are supposed to meet, but they haven't met them. It's frustrating that the state is not holding them to the same standards as everyone else."
Steiner said that while the lawsuit settlement was a blow to Alexander and his partners, it came just short of ending his work on health care facilities.
"The ruling did not preclude him from criminal charges, but it also stopped just short of stopping his involvement with Medicare and Medicaid," the Phoebe Health System CEO said. "The thing that catches your eye is that Eddie's been involved in a lot of these type projects, five or six of them across the country. There are also four or five others that have never happened.
"He doesn't care about the people of Lee County and southwest Georgia. He's just another one who'll get a big bonus when the financing's in place. Then he'll move on to the next one. He says their financing and everything else is in place. Well, why don't they build the hospital?"
Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis said that while his understanding of the current situation involving Alexander and his business is that "this was just the settlement of the same civil case you've written about and everyone's been talking about for the last few years."
"This doesn't impact our project, as far as I know," Mathis said. "I'm reasonably certain of that. I understand he settled that pending case for a small fraction of what (the claimant) had sought. Now I've told you everything I know about it.
"All we'll do from this point on is keep working to make Lee County the best it can possibly be. We're in the best financial shape the county's ever been in right now. I will say, though, that I'm disappointed that Phoebe is still the same old Phoebe. I'd hoped it would be different with a new CEO."
Mathis' fellow Lee commissioner, Rick Muggridge, who has been the Lee Medical Center's biggest cheerleader, admitted he was a little more concerned about the news.
"I want to tell you that everything's still moving along where it should be, but I have some concerns," Muggridge said. "We're close to a position where it looks like the Department of Community Health and the state are going to have to give us an unprecedented double extension for things to work out. That could happen because we've faced some challenges that are not typical. But the question is whether the state is going to be willing to do that.
"I'm just going to remain as optimistic as I can and keep doing everything I can to keep our dream alive."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.