COVID booster shots now available at area health departments

ALBANY – In following the guidance and recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices for COVID vaccine booster shots, Southwest Health District is now offering free booster shots in all 14 counties of District 8-2.
Only the Pfizer vaccine has been authorized as a booster dose, and the recommendations below apply only to individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine for their primary series.
The recommendations for COVID vaccine booster shots are:
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series;
- People ages 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series;
- People ages 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
- People ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
Appointments are required for the free booster shots and can be made by calling a local health department.
