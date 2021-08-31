ALBANY -- As people debate the political and societal issues surrounding the pro-vaccine and anti-vax movements in the country, state and region, the harshest of realities of the pandemic that is challenging health care officials anew has settled in close to home for southwest Georgians.
At Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester, 24 patients have died of COVID-19 since Friday, including nine on Monday alone.
“We learned early in the pandemic that a spike in COVID hospitalizations is typically followed by a spike in deaths, two to three weeks later," Phoebe Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner said Tuesday. "Unfortunately, that is what we are seeing now. Just since Friday, we have lost 24 patients, including nine yesterday. We grieve with these families, and we ask our community to keep them and our care teams in your prayers.
“We continue to be in the midst of a dangerous COVID surge. We should all be taking steps to minimize the spread – getting vaccinated, wearing masks and avoiding close contact with others. Anyone who does test positive should self-isolate to prevent spreading the virus and consider receiving monoclonal antibody therapy."
This week, work crews are installing a temporary COVID advanced care clinic across the street from Phoebe’s main emergency center and adjacent to the Community Care Clinic. Once the modular units are ready in a few days, they’ll be used as an additional location for monoclonal antibody infusion therapy. Phoebe is also exploring options for a temporary COVID advanced care clinic at Phoebe Sumter to serve the Americus area.
“Since January, we have provided this treatment to around 1,400 COVID patients, and 98% of them have avoided hospitalization for COVID,” Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dianna Grant said. “We still want people to get vaccinated to try to avoid contracting the virus, but this treatment is doing a great job at preventing serious illness among those who do get COVID, whether they’ve been vaccinated or not.”
The numbers at Phoebe Tuesday included:
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 148;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 31;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 4;
-- Total inpatients recovered: 2,712;
-- Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 324;
-- Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 80;
-- Total vaccines administered: 60,720.
Clayton and Marsha Powell received the treatment Friday at Phoebe North. The couple from Camilla both started feeling bad last Tuesday.
“By Wednesday, we had full-on symptoms of headache and coughing and congestion,” Marsha Powell said.
After receiving positive COVID tests, they were able to quickly schedule appointments for the antibody therapy.
“The nurse in here has been great – we feel like home folks already,” Clayton Powell said as he reclined in a chair receiving his infusion. “They just walked us right through it, and everything has been good.”
Within 24 hours, both were feeling better.
“We are so glad that we got in there so quick and got the infusion that made us feel so much better, mentally and physically,” Marsha Powell said Tuesday morning. “Our main symptom now is just a little weakness, but we are on the mend. Clayton cut the grass yesterday, and we’re picking okra and putting up okra today. We’re doing a lot better."
The Powells also have a message for all the health care workers caring for COVID patients as the pandemic drags on.
“I do want to thank the nurses at Phoebe," Marsha Powell said. "They put their lives on the line every day for patients like us that have come down with positive tests. It’s scary. I know it’s scary to them, but they just come and do a great job."
Patients with a positive COVID test can be referred for the monoclonal antibody infusion treatment by a physician, or they can begin a self-referral process by calling (229) 312-MYMD. That’s the same phone number people can use to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Phoebe facilities.
