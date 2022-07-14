ALBANY -- For those who have written the COVID-19 pandemic off as past history ... don't be so quick to toss out those masks that were such an integral part of your lives for an extended period.
Recent increases in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in southwest Georgia are leading to new safety guidelines at all Phoebe Putney Health System facilities, Phoebe officials announced.
“Throughout the pandemic, our top priority has been the safety of our patients, visitors and employees," Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner said in a news release. "Based on changing conditions, we have updated our visitation and masking rules multiple times, and we feel it is now necessary to do so again."
Beginning Thursday, only one visitor at a time will be allowed with each patient. Exceptions and other details of the visitation rules are available at phoebehealth.com/coronavirus.
Also beginning Thursday, visitors and employees at all Phoebe locations will be required to double mask, wearing a surgical mask covered by a well-fitting cloth mask.
“We were able to ease our double mask requirement during the recent lull in COVID transmission, but infections and hospitalizations have increased significantly over the last few weeks,” Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dianna Grant said. “The current dominant strain of COVID is the most immune-evasive to date, and we need to take extra steps to avoid infection. The science is clear: double-masking offers much better protection than a single mask, and it is a simple way to reduce your risk."
New numbers released by the health system show that 37 COVID patients are now hospitalized at Phoebe facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester.
As of Wednesday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 31;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 4;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 2;
-- Total inpatients recovered: 4,336;
-- Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 461;
-- Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 125;
-- Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Worth: 1;
-- Total vaccines administered: 80,842.
Grant encouraged southwest Georgians to stay up to date on their vaccines by getting a booster when they are eligible, practicing social distancing, washing their hands often and wearing a mask in public, indoor settings.
“Many of us have let our guard down and stopped practicing some of these simple actions," she said. "The truth is, they really work, and during a time of increasing COVID activity, we need to get back in the habit of taking these precautions."
Last month, COVID vaccines were approved for children as young as 6 months of age. Phoebe recommends, and is now offering, those pediatric vaccines for babies and young children.
“Research shows the vaccines are safe for children," Grant said. "If parents have any questions or concerns, they should talk to their family pediatrician. We also encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated or boosted to do so."
To schedule a vaccination appointment at a Phoebe clinic, call (229) 312-MYMD.
