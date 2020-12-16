LEESBURG -- The Lee County Board of Commissioners' administrative offices will be closed to the public beginning Monday due to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
Offices are expected to re-open on Jan. 4.
In a news release, Lee officials encouraged citizens to utilize online, telephone, drop box, or drive-thru services to conduct business with county personnel.
Lee County Government offices closed to the public include:
-- Lee Animal Shelter: Call (229) 759-6037, 101 Mossy Dell Road;
-- Parks and Recreation: Call (229) 759-6047, 141 Park Street West;
-- T. Page Tharp Governmental Building: (drop box outside) Call (229) 759-6000, 102 Starksville Ave. North;
-- Tax Assessor’s Office: Call (229) 759-6010, 104 Leslie Highway, Suite B;
-- Utilities Authority: (drive-thru only), Call (229) 759-6056, 905 U.S. Highway 19 South
Citizens who need to meet with staff at any of these locations are instructed to call or email to make an appointment.
Lee County citizens are encouraged to continue to monitor the county's website (www.lee.ga.us) or its Facebook page for updates regarding COVID-19 as well as government office closures and ways to contact office staff. Citizens may also call (229) 759-6000.
