mauldin.png

Special Logo

 Special Logo

ALBANY — Mauldin & Jenkins, a Top 100 firm, has announced the promotion of two staff professionals, recognizing their “dedication, expertise and outstanding commitment to client service.”

Hays Lacey has been promoted to director in the firm’s Private Client Services practice. Lacey primarily provides tax compliance and consulting services to closely held businesses and individuals.

0
0
0
0
0