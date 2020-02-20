“Should I speak at my wife’s funeral?” asked a dear friend of mine whose wife had died suddenly. They had been married 50 years. This man, now abruptly classified by the stark noun “widower,” asked if there was an expectation that he should speak at his wife’s service.
When I preached my first sermon somewhere in the mid-1970s family members or friends of the deceased never spoke.
Now, however, it is standard practice for at least one person and sometimes a series of persons (spouse, children, siblings, friends, even caregivers) to speak at a funeral service. There are even times when these people supplant a clergyperson.
I would be hard pressed to describe when this change began taking place. I remember one of the first times it happened for me. A young adult in my congregation had taken his own life and his mother told me she wanted to speak at her son’s funeral. I was amazed at her composure, her calm, and her command of the English language at a traumatic time. Her words were welcome balm as she talked movingly about her son. Sometimes speakers can do this.
But far too often speakers are unhelpful at best. They often speak far too long, rambling as they go. (Yes, I know, preachers are equally guilty.) Those who speak at funerals are often terrified of microphones, deliver their remarks in torrents, meander into stories about themselves instead of the deceased and include details that should remain untold or shared discreetly in another setting.
In most Protestant services, there is an expectation that the service will be personalized to honor the one who died. But the funeral is far more than an occasion for swapping good stories, jokes and idiosyncrasies about the recently departed.
The funeral service is a worship service at which the congregation calls upon God, glorifies God and claims again the promises of resurrection in the face of death and decay. What often takes place today in a funeral seems more like what should take place at the visitation or in somebody’s den.
I told my friend that, from my standpoint, he could go either way. I knew him to be a careful, precise speaker who would do a very fine job speaking about his wife and their relationship. On the other hand, her death had been so sudden that the task before him might be tough. Perhaps speaking would help him work through his grief, but on the other hand, such a responsibility might keep him from being able to receive words of grace and comfort at the funeral. Nobody, I told him, would think the less of him for not speaking.
I believe I left him with the perfect freedom to make a decision on his own without influencing him either way. I told him I would honor whatever he chose to do. The decision was his to make, not mine.
What did he decide, you ask? Instead of supplying you with his decision, what would you decide and how would you make the decision?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.