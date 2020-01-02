Forgive me for using this column to grouse about a recent newspaper report. Chalk up my complaining to sympathy for a fellow pastor or to my weekly need to meet a column deadline. Or just ignore the rest of this column-long gripe against four New York Times reporters for a single sentence in an otherwise well-written article about last Sunday’s church shooting in White Settlement, Texas. (“Inside a Texas Church, Guns, Bibles and a Spirited Firearms Debate”, Dec. 31, 2019)
My objection has nothing to do with how the shooting was reported. The reporters (Dave Montgomery, Rick Rojas, Mitch Smith and Anemona Hartocollis) evenhandedly described the event itself and the subsequent reactions of various people and advocates. I learned a lot from the extensive account.
The reporters noted that within a few seconds after the shooter fired his shotgun, seven church members in the congregation pulled out handguns in self-defense.
But then came this sentence, which bothered the preacher/pastor in me: “A woman in one of the middle pews, holding a handgun aloft, calmly guided terrified churchgoers to safety as the pastor crawled down from the pulpit on all fours.” (Italics added).
I’m sorry, but why did the reporters spin the story to contrast the self-preservation of the pastor with the calm actions of a female handgun-wielding parishioner? Why did they feel constrained to single out the pastor’s response? Why did the reporters fail to note how many other quick-witted parishioners (there were 240 people present) dived beneath the pews? And while I’m on a roll here, what prompted them to write that the pastor crawled on all fours? How else does one crawl? On threes? On twos?
I suppose — just for the sake of making a point — that the story would have been more dramatic if the pastor had rushed toward the shooter on all twos as fast as possible, distracting the shooter in one last bold, fatal act of self-sacrifice. That would have made a more compelling story and given the church and the world an example of what it means to literally live out Jesus’ words about losing life and finding life.
Maybe I’m over-identifying with the pastor because of how this sentence was constructed. The reporters can fall back on the defense that they were merely reporting the details of the mayhem, reportorial objectivity, blah, blah, blah. But the otherwise well-reported story gained nothing with this sentence.
I take no issue with Texas church members who carry handguns to worship. This is legal in Texas. The church member — a trained firearms instructor — who had the foresight and focus to kill the shooter most certainly prevented a tragic slaughter.
Hooray for those who calmly face the threat of gun violence. Accuse me of being an oversensitive, over-reactive nitpicking reader defending a fellow pastor. But when somebody brandishes a weapon in public there is no shame in hitting the floor.