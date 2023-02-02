The only bank the small county seat of Tipton, Ind., had a name bespeaking solidity: Citizen’s National Bank. I never knew what made it “national” or what the word “citizen” added, but the name was grand and understandable.

This esteemed institution sat prominently on Main and Jefferson streets, the busiest intersection in my hometown. The two-story cream brick edifice on the courthouse square, directly across from the Blue Front Drug Store and in the heart of the business district, was strategically positioned for commerce

Contact Creede Hinshaw at hinnie@cox.net.

