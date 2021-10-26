ALBANY – Area Dairy Queen restaurants are serving hope to kids and their families for Miracle Treat Day Thursday at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, a member hospital of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Participating DQ locations are coming together to change kids’ health and change the future.
“We are so grateful for everything our local Dairy Queens do for our infants and kids treated at Phoebe," Becca Miller, Children’s Miracle Network and development coordinator for the Phoebe Foundation, said in a news release. "After not having Miracle Treat Day last year due to COVID-19, our hospital and community are excited to support this effort this year. Buying a blizzard on Oct. 28 is something easy and delicious everyone in our community can do."
With the purchase of a Blizzard treat at participating DQ locations on Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more stays local and directly helps children in the community by providing urgent, high-quality care kids need to thrive. Below is a list of participating DQ locations in southwest Georgia.
Albany: 1804 W. Oglethorpe Blvd. & 2401 Dawson Road
Douglas: 918 S. Peterson Ave.
Moultrie: 2616 First Ave. SE
Nashville: 415 S. Davis St.
Sylvester: 509 E. Franklin St.
Camilla: 140 US Highway 19 S.
Tifton: 210 W. Seventh St. & 1407 Tift Ave.
Homerville: 342 S. Church St.
Ashburn: 2005 North St.
Cordele: 1401 E. 16th Ave.
Americus: 1321 E. Lamar St.
Fitzgerald: 203 Ocilla Highway
Dawson: 633 Roundtree Drive SW
Since 1984, the Dairy Queen system has raised more than $72 million to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. This year DQ hopes to raise $4.6 million during Miracle Treat Day.
Every penny raised locally to benefit Children’s Miracle Network stays in southwest Georgia to help medical professionals treat local children. Since 1997, Children’s Miracle Network supporters have raised more than $4.5 million to provide specialized equipment and programs to help babies and children treated at Phoebe. From life-saving equipment to help treat the most critically ill newborns to life-enhancing toys in the Pediatric Unit playroom, every child needing Phoebe’s care has benefited from funds raised through the Children’s Miracle Network.
“This year, our focus was on funding a new NICU ambulance for our region," Miller said. "Our NICU serves 22 counties across southwest Georgia, and this ambulance will transport hundreds of tiny lives each year. Our new ambulance is finally finished and will start being used within the next few months. We can’t wait to see the impact that this life-saving piece of equipment has on our region."
For more information on how to help or learn more about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, contact Phoebe Foundation at (229) 312-1491.
