ALBANY -- Daniel Cruz has a full-time job. But his full-time passion is working with children.
The founder of the local Pop Warner football league and volunteer in a number of area recreational activities that include youths was recognized for his decades of service recently as the Exchange Club of Albany's Book of Golden Deeds award winner.
The Golden Deeds award was first presented in 1919 in Huntington, Ind., and has been a highlight of the Exchange Club of Albany's activities for more than 50 years. Cruz joins past Golden Deeds winners like Brady Lee, A.J. Nobles, Gwen Knight and Tom Geryic. Many of those recipients were at the recent ceremony honoring Cruz.
The honoree earned the award through his hard work toward making Albany, Leesburg and the surrounding area a better place. He started the Pop Warner league in Georgia in 2011 and has been mentoring and coaching kids in southwest Georgia for more than 20 years.
Cruz volunteers with the Albany Area YMCA, and with Recreation and Parks Departments in Albany, Worth County and Lee County. He also is a big supporter of the Lee County Challenger League Sports Program that supports special needs athletes.
In recognizing him, the Exchange Club noted that Cruz's love for young people is obvious when you see him working with them. His ability to make young people believe is his calling and passion, officials with the club said.
Each year the Exchange Club of Albany seeks to honor those in the community who serve and give freely of their time to make Albany and the surrounding area a great place to live. Bestowing of the Book of Golden Deeds Award is a way to honor these individuals who strive daily to make a difference in their community.
Cruz was accompanied by a number of his family members to share in his honor.
