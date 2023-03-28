golden deed1.jpg

Daniel Cruz was recognized for his decades of service to young people in the area recently as the Exchange Club of Albany's Book of Golden Deeds award winner.

ALBANY -- Daniel Cruz has a full-time job. But his full-time passion is working with children.

The founder of the local Pop Warner football league and volunteer in a number of area recreational activities that include youths was recognized for his decades of service recently as the Exchange Club of Albany's Book of Golden Deeds award winner.