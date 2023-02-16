ALBANY -- The Darton Health Professions Foundation recently announced scholarship awards of more than $24,000 to Albany State University students.
“This was another highly competitive round of applicants seeking scholarship support,” Randae Davis, executive director of the Darton Health Professions Foundation, said. “Most of the applicants were health science majors and nursing students, but the committee also made awards to students majoring in physical therapy assistant, respiratory therapy, health care management, music and art, business, education, and emergency medical services. Several of the recipients were returning winners who presented a need and a compelling case to support their educational endeavors.”
Impacting the local work force was a key component of scholarship consideration, Foundation members said.
“One of the more important aspects of the recipients this semester was the fact that all of the students expressed a desire to live and work in southwest Georgia in the future,” Board, and Scholarship Committee Member said Tina Harden said. “Several students were already working at Phoebe Putney or other health care providers and continuing their education, or they are adults seeking a new degree in a health care-related field.”
According to Davis, students also are given the opportunity to write a letter of gratitude to the board and the donors who made these awards possible. Many of the students returned a note and expressed that the scholarship will not only help offset the costs for their attendance but will allow them to focus on the things that matter most, their education and family.
“This semester, the Foundation made 19 awards to deserving young men and women who are poised to make a huge difference delivering a variety of health care services in our southwest Georgia community,” Board Chair Pam Simmons said. “These students are the leaders of tomorrow, and we are not only excited and proud to help them with their education, but also to know that our investment in these lives will impact our families, friends and neighbors for decades to come.”
Among the applicants were students struggling to buy books, pay tuition, and balance their other family and financial obligations. One student that returned a letter of gratitude stated, “I wish I could put into words the amount of stress this blessing has relieved. Thank you, committee, for blessing my family and I with the means to go to school during this difficult time for us. What you do for students in need is truly amazing.”
“This semester there were 380 students who applied for financial assistance,” Davis said. Last year, the foundation invested in an application portal that makes it easy for students to apply and upload their supporting documentation.
“The platform enables the committee to sort applications and review them without having to manually read each application," he added. "The committee narrowed down potential recipients to 118 applicants and after further review, selected 19 students to receive awards.”
“We thoroughly enjoy reading the student essays,” Hardin said. “We feel like we know these students and sense their passion and commitment to their chosen field of study. We are so grateful for our donors who endowed funds that will provide much-needed financial resources in perpetuity.”
Committee members acknowledged the growing cost of education and how important scholarships can be to students.
“As a parent of two recent college graduates, I learned that education and obtaining a degree is darn expensive," Past Chair and Board member Chuck Logan said. "Scholarships, no matter how much the award is, often make a huge difference in the lives of students and their families. I saw this in my children's academic pursuits and see it in the lives of the students we impact locally.
"Often the award is not just about the money, but it validates the student that they are worthy of recognition and a monetary award. It is a difficult prospect to consider graduating with a large amount of student loans and, personally, it is very rewarding to help people achieve their goal and prepare them for their professional careers.”
This year, the Foundation has awarded almost $100,000 to students and faculty for current degree pursuit and continued education. The Foundation is dedicated to helping students through scholarship and education. The Board recognizes the need and the benefit to employers and the community by helping the students of today and the leaders of tomorrow in SWGA.
The next deadline for scholarship applications is July 1. For more information on available scholarships or to help financially support student scholarships, visit www.dartonfoundaiton.org.
