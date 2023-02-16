Frdrick says Albany State with Prioritize Health Professions in 2018

The Darton Health Professions Foundation recently announced scholarship awards of more than $24,000 to Albany State University students.

“This was another highly competitive round of applicants seeking scholarship support,” Randae Davis, executive director of the Darton Health Professions Foundation, said. “Most of the applicants were health science majors and nursing students, but the committee also made awards to students majoring in physical therapy assistant, respiratory therapy, health care management, music and art, business, education, and emergency medical services. Several of the recipients were returning winners who presented a need and a compelling case to support their educational endeavors.”

