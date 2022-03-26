ALBANY -- The Darton Health Professions Foundation recently announced scholarship awards of more than $47,000 to Albany State University students.
“We had numerous outstanding applicants this semester,” Randae Davis, executive director of the Darton Foundation, said in a news release. “Many of the applicants were returning students seeking additional education in the multiple fields of study. It is very rewarding when you can help a student obtain a degree and then continue their pursuits to additional degrees that will fill the pipeline of nurses and other health care professionals in southwest Georgia.”
Since 1977, the Darton Foundation has awarded millions of dollars in scholarships to worthy students who have lived, learned, and are now working professionals in this region. Darton board member and the former registrar at Darton State College and Albany State University Francis Carr recognized one of the applicants.
“Kaycee Griner was an outstanding student and student worker at Darton," Carr said. "She obtained her degree in sonography and has been serving our community at Women’s Health Professionals for more than a decade. She was a scholarship recipient when she was at Darton, and we are proud to be able to help her continue her education and obtain a nursing degree.
“Kaycee wrote a compelling essay and then thanked the foundation for her scholarship. She told us about her future aspirations, and we want to continue to help students like her who will impact our community.”
Griner credits those who made the scholarships possible and the board for selecting her as a scholarship recipient.
“As I begin my fourth semester of nursing school at Albany State University, their generous award will allow me to focus on my academics and not the burden of school expenses," she said. "I work full-time while attending college, and these scholarships help students like myself navigate what would have been a costly semester.”
This spring, 36 recipients were chosen by the foundation’s committee to receive scholarships that ranged from $599 to $2,500.
“There were still scholarships we were not able to grant this semester due to a lack of applicants and applicants that did not meet the specific criteria,” Davis said. “However, we will look for additional students to make another $6,500 of awards for the summer semester.”
Students at ASU received Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) grants in the fall and again in the spring. For many students, these funds helped them with their expenses but also decreased the need for scholarships. While the foundation’s focus is supporting health professions, it has scholarships for multiple fields of study and wants to increase the opportunities to help students receive their degree and contribute to the SWGA community as working professionals.
The foundation is dedicated to helping students through scholarship and education. The board recognizes the need and the benefit to employers and the community by helping the students of today and the health care professionals of tomorrow in SWGA. The next deadline for scholarship applications is July 1. For more information on available scholarships or to help financially support student scholarships, visit www.dartonfoundaiton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.