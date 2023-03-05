ALBANY -- Albany State University faculty attended and presented at the 2023 Georgia Association of Nurse Educators, “GANE” conference recently. Their attendance was made possible by the Darton Health Professions Foundation, which sponsored 15 nursing professors to attend the conference at Young Harris.

"We were so excited to participate by investing in the attendance at this conference and sponsored an ad highlighting our next continued education course," Randae Davis, the Foundation's executive director, said in a news release. "It is an awesome opportunity to support ASU educators who presented to their peers, knowing that some of what is gleaned will be utilized throughout the state.

