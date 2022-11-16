PHOTOS: 31st Festival of Lights draws a crowd to downtown Albany

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – Individuals or businesses interested in participating in the city of Albany's 32nd Annual Celebration of Lights Christmas Parade on Dec. 3 have until Friday to register.

The city is accepting applications for parade participants, vendors, and volunteers. Registration can be done online.

