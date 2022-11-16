ALBANY – Individuals or businesses interested in participating in the city of Albany's 32nd Annual Celebration of Lights Christmas Parade on Dec. 3 have until Friday to register.
The city is accepting applications for parade participants, vendors, and volunteers. Registration can be done online.
Below is a breakdown of the costs to register to be in the parade:
• School Club/Organization -- $35 (each school club or organization will pay a separate entry fee for walking units -- $50);
• Churches and small business -- $100;
• Motorcycles, horses, etc. -- $10 each;
• Large business -- $250;
• There will be a $25 late fee for applications received after Nov. 18.
Participants also will need to provide measurements for their vehicles they will be using in the parade.
The city of Albany also is accepting applications for food vendors to be a part of our Christmas Village. Interested businesses can register online. Interested vendors have until Friday to register. Below is a list of criteria for participating vendors:
1. Christmas Village hours are from 4-8 p.m. on Dec. 3;
2. Check-in will be at the corner of Jackson Street and Broad Avenue from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Vendors are expected to be set up by 3 p.m.;
3. Vendors must be under a tent, in a truck or trailer, etc.;
4. Vendors must provide their own power and water supply;
5. Vendors must provide their own source of lighting since the last two hours (6-8 p.m.) will be dark;
6. Vendors are highly encouraged to decorate their tent/trailer to reflect the spirit of the event;
7. Exclusivity is not guaranteed to any vendor. Approved vendors may not alter or sell items different than those listed on their applications;
8. There will be no refunds once your application has been accepted.
Volunteers are also another important part of our parade. Anyone interested in volunteering or registering to participate in the parade has until Nov. 18, to contact us at (229) 483-7665 or (229) 302-1433. You also can contact us by sending an email to kwaters@albanyga.gov or abrown@albanyga.gov.
For more information about the 32nd annual Celebration of Lights event, contact the Downtown Manager’s Office at (229) 483-7665.
