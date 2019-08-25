ALBANY — With speculation running rampant — the overwhelming majority of it nothing more than the typical social media bull---- that surfaces and sucks in the gullible and the too lazy to find out the truth for themselves — businessman Jazzy Huff remains in the Dougherty County Jail, charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting last week of one of his employees, Zenas Lee Davis.
And even though many obviously prescient posters — and others whom the Albany Police Department and Dougherty County District Attorney’s office have evidently (given their inside knowledge) turned to for their ability to see the “truth” while others around them remain in the dark — have speculated, regaled us with their magical “inside information” or, most likely, just outright lied, here are some first-hand observations of the deadly shooting as it unfolded Wednesday on the street and adjacent building outside my office window.
(Oh, and incidentally, a person who does actually know what’s going on, Albany Police Department spokeswoman Phyllis Banks, said Sunday there would be no new information on the case until a grand jury is convened to hear the actual testimony surrounding the case. Of course, the district attorney’s office is in charge of such things, so who knows what might happen?)
1 p.m.: Police reports, based on witness testimony, show that at just around this time, Huff — owner of Jazzy Movers, which is housed on the second floor of the Riverfront Resource Center (it’s not the “Candy Room” as some reported; that is a portion of the resource center) — shot Davis, who died on the scene. The pair had, according to police reports, been arguing about pay at a job site, and the argument continued when Huff removed Davis, 38, from the site. The coroner’s report of the incident shows Davis was shot “multiple times.”
Despite rumor and social media posts indicating Huff himself called the police after shooting Davis and that Davis “attacked Huff with a knife” — or that “the weapon used was a prop gun that was supposed to be filled with blanks” ... ummm, OK — that information is so far only speculation, the truth known only by law enforcement officials and, of course, the really good social media experts.
1:10 p.m. Banks tells the media that APD received a call of shots being fired at the resource center at this time.
1:15 p.m. As many as 15 to 20 first responder vehicles — APD and Dougherty Sheriff’s Department units, a fire truck, an ambulance, other vehicles — arrive on the 100 block of Pine Avenue, sirens wailing. The vehicles block traffic on Pine, and a short while later, around 1:20, law enforcement personnel started creating a perimeter that included the entirety of the 100 block of Pine with crime-scene tape.
1:23 p.m. Two white males are escorted to a police vehicle and taken away from the scene. The two are not handcuffed, and law enforcers later confirm that they are witnesses.
1:26 p.m. Jazzy Huff is led out of the Riverfront Resource Center in handcuffs. He walks calmly to a Dougherty Sheriff’s Office pickup, escorted by a pair of deputies, presumably for transport to the Dougherty Jail. The officers remove his military-style hat before placing him in the vehicle.
1:30 p.m. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler arrives on the scene. He walks through the gauntlet of police vehicles into the Riverfront Resource Center, where Smith’s body lays.
1:38 p.m. Fowler later tells the media that he pronounced Davis dead at the scene at this time, indicating the victim was shot “multiple times.”
1:50 p.m. Most of the first responders depart from the scene.
2:03 p.m. Fowler emerges from the resource center and talks with media.
2:23 p.m. Davis’ body is rolled out of the Riverfront Resource Center on a gurney and placed in a Dougherty EMS ambulance for transport to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy.
4:48 p.m. Albany police release a jail mug shot of Huff and a photo of Davis supplied by his family; the picture shows him with a young child. An initial release says Huff had been charged with murder, a second said he’d been charged with voluntary manslaughter, and still a third said the charges were both murder and voluntary manslaughter.